Giants' Olivier Vernon: Carted off practice field

Vernon was carted off the practice field Sunday with an apparent ankle injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Vernon didn't appear to be in serious pain, according to Raanan, but this is nonetheless a pressing concern for the Giants as Vernon is arguably the most important pass rusher on the team. Expect an update on his status sooner than later.

