Giants' Olivier Vernon: Cleared for Thursday's game

Vernon (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Thursday's game against the Eagles.

Vernon was a limited practice participant throughout the week and will now make his first appearance in a game this season. The Giants have sorely missed their top edge defender, notching just six sacks in five games while allowing 4.6 yards per carry and 124 rushing yards per contest. It won't come as any surprise if Vernon is eased into action on a restricted snap count.