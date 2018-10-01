Giants' Olivier Vernon: Could return Week 5

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said he's "optimistic" Vernon (ankle) will be back this week, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Vernon has yet to play this season but returned to practice last week. The Giants also expressed optimism that Vernon would play in Week 4 before ultimately ruling him out. He should be considered questionable for the time being.

