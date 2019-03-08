Giants' Olivier Vernon: Dealt to Cleveland

The Giants are trading Vernon and a fourth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for guard Kevin Zeitler and a fifth-round selection, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

This is a rare swap of two high-quality starters, with the Browns getting a small draft bonus for taking on Vernon's large contract. The 28-year-old pass rusher had 131 tackles and 22 sacks in 39 games for the Giants, providing a solid return on his five-year, $85 million deal. Vernon will now team up with Myles Garrett in Cleveland to form one of the more impressive pass-rushing duos in the NFL.