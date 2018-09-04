Giants' Olivier Vernon: Does not practice Monday

Vernon (ankle) did not practice on Monday but is hopeful to take the field Wednesday, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports. "He was in the training room, getting treatment," head coach Pat Shurmur said. "We're hopeful that he'll practice Wednesday. But, we'll have to see. The fact that he was inside today tells you that ... He wasn't out here."

Vernon was carted off the field in Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots due to a sprained ankle, although after the contest he was seen walking out of the locker room. The injury will be something to monitor over the next few days but at this point it doesn't appear to be too serious.