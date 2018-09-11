Giants' Olivier Vernon: Expected to practice Week 2

Vernon (ankle) will practice prior to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Vernon's absence was felt in New York's season opener against the Jaguars, when the Giants were unable to secure a victory without their top pass rusher.The star outside linebacker will need to practice in full sometime this week to have any chance of suiting up against the rival Cowboys on Sunday.

