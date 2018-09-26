Giants' Olivier Vernon: Finally back at practice

Vernon (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com report.

This is Vernon's first practice participation of any kind since the end of the preseason. A Week 4 appearance might be a lot to ask for, but he's at least taking a step in the right direction as the Giants prepare to host the Saints on Sunday. The Big Blue defense has struggled without its top pass rusher, generating just four sacks in three games while allowing 7.4 yards per pass attempt.

More News
Our Latest Stories