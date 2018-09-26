Giants' Olivier Vernon: Finally back at practice
Vernon (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com report.
This is Vernon's first practice participation of any kind since the end of the preseason. A Week 4 appearance might be a lot to ask for, but he's at least taking a step in the right direction as the Giants prepare to host the Saints on Sunday. The Big Blue defense has struggled without its top pass rusher, generating just four sacks in three games while allowing 7.4 yards per pass attempt.
More News
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Showing improvement•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Ruled out for third straight game•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Still not practicing•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Ruled out for Dallas game•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Held out of practice•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Will practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country