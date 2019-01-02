Giants' Olivier Vernon: Finishes strong

Vernon, who missed the season's first five games with an ankle injury, finished strong against the Cowboys Sunday, logging two sacks and five total tackles.

Vernon finished with seven sacks and 30 tackles in 11 games, respectable totals for an edge rusher. Vernon is the third-highest-paid player on the team after Eli Manning (who could be cut) and Odell Beckham, so the Giants need him to stay healthy in 2019. It's unlikely Vernon would be cut as they'd save only $11.5 million of his $19.5 million salary by doing so.