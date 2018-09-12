Giants' Olivier Vernon: Held out of practice
Vernon (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Coach Pat Shurmur said his top pass-rusher would practice in some capacity, but the Giants' official injury report lists Vernon as a non-participant. The 27-year-old didn't practice at all last week prior to sitting out Sunday's 20-15 loss to Jacksonville, and another absence for Week 2 in Dallas would be a major blow to the shaky Big Blue defense.
More News
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Will practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Expected to practice Week 2•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Ruled out to open seaosn•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Still absent from practice•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Does not practice Monday•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Suffers sprained ankle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...