Giants' Olivier Vernon: Held out of practice

Vernon (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Coach Pat Shurmur said his top pass-rusher would practice in some capacity, but the Giants' official injury report lists Vernon as a non-participant. The 27-year-old didn't practice at all last week prior to sitting out Sunday's 20-15 loss to Jacksonville, and another absence for Week 2 in Dallas would be a major blow to the shaky Big Blue defense.

