Giants' Olivier Vernon: Injures shoulder Sunday

Vernon is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a shoulder injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The Giants can ill afford to be without Vernon with middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle) already inactive Sunday. Kerry Wynn and Avery Moss are likely to step in at defensive end if he cannot return.

