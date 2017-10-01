Giants' Olivier Vernon: Leaves Sunday's game
Vernon suffered an ankle injury against the Buccaneers on Sunday and will not return, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Vernon was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to out. The 26-year-old's only practice last week was a limited session Friday as he dealt with an ankle issue, but it's unclear at this point if it is the same injury.
