Giants' Olivier Vernon: Likely out Sunday
Vernon (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While the likely absence of Vernon, a versatile pass rusher and run stuffer in the Giants' 4-3 defensive scheme, is a costly one, New York is at least fortunate that their other starting defensive end, Jason Pierre-Paul, is trending toward playing Sunday after managing a shoulder injury during the week. Assuming Vernon is inactive, it would mark the first time he'll have missed a game in his six-year NFL career. Kerry Wynn and Romeo Okwara are the top candidates to pick up snaps in Vernon's stead.
More News
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week