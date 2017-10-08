Giants' Olivier Vernon: Likely out Sunday

Vernon (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While the likely absence of Vernon, a versatile pass rusher and run stuffer in the Giants' 4-3 defensive scheme, is a costly one, New York is at least fortunate that their other starting defensive end, Jason Pierre-Paul, is trending toward playing Sunday after managing a shoulder injury during the week. Assuming Vernon is inactive, it would mark the first time he'll have missed a game in his six-year NFL career. Kerry Wynn and Romeo Okwara are the top candidates to pick up snaps in Vernon's stead.