Giants' Olivier Vernon: Limited in practice Tuesday

Vernon (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. He took part in individual drills during the portion of the session that was available to the media, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Vernon's involvement in the Giants' first session of the week is an encouraging sign, but he may need to put in a full workout Wednesday to have a realistic shot at making his season debut Thursday against the Eagles. Whenever he's deemed ready to go, Vernon will step into a starting role at outside linebacker, which could translate to reduced snaps for the likes of Lorenzo Carter and Connor Barwin.