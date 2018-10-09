Giants' Olivier Vernon: Limited in practice Tuesday
Vernon (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. He took part in individual drills during the portion of the session that was available to the media, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Vernon's involvement in the Giants' first session of the week is an encouraging sign, but he may need to put in a full workout Wednesday to have a realistic shot at making his season debut Thursday against the Eagles. Whenever he's deemed ready to go, Vernon will step into a starting role at outside linebacker, which could translate to reduced snaps for the likes of Lorenzo Carter and Connor Barwin.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6