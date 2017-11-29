Giants' Olivier Vernon: Notches 1.5 sacks Thursday

Vernon had five tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks against the Redskins on Thursday.

Vernon was nursing a shoulder injury ahead of Thursday's game, but he played 62 of 71 possible snaps. Unless he suffered a setback, he should be all systems go for a Week 13 matchup with the Raiders.

