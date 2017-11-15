Giants' Olivier Vernon: Notches pick in return

Vernon recorded his first interception of the season in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Vernon was making his return following a four-game absence due to an ankle injury. He also recorded four tackles (three solo) to go along with third quarter pick. The 27-year-old saw a healthy workload in his return, playing 54 of a potential 61 defensive snaps.

