Giants' Olivier Vernon: Officially ruled out Sunday
Vernon (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network
Vernon will miss the first game of his six-year NFL career after the injury, which he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers, prevented him from practicing this week. With Vernon out of the mix, it's expected that Kerry Wynn and Romeo Okwara will compete for snaps at the defensive end spot opposite Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder).
