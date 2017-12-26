Giants' Olivier Vernon: Picks up another sack

Vernon recorded three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Although Vernon's tackle production remained modest, the pass-rush specialist now has 3.5 sacks over his last five games. Furthermore, he's now forced a fumble in back-to-back weeks after failing to do so once previously this season. He figures to have favorable odds of carrying this recent hot streak into the season finale Sunday against the Redskins, when Vernon has a juicy matchup with an injury-depleted offensive line that just lost it's starting left tackle, Trent Williams (knee), to injured reserve.