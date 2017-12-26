Giants' Olivier Vernon: Picks up another sack
Vernon recorded three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Although Vernon's tackle production remained modest, the pass-rush specialist now has 3.5 sacks over his last five games. Furthermore, he's now forced a fumble in back-to-back weeks after failing to do so once previously this season. He figures to have favorable odds of carrying this recent hot streak into the season finale Sunday against the Redskins, when Vernon has a juicy matchup with an injury-depleted offensive line that just lost it's starting left tackle, Trent Williams (knee), to injured reserve.
More News
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...