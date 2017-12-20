Giants' Olivier Vernon: Picks up sack in loss

Vernon logged one sack in Sunday's 34-29 loss to the Eagles.

Vernon's sack brings his season total up to 4.5. He was quiet overall besides the quarterback take down, tallying just two solo tackles. The 27-year-old participated in 65 defensive snaps (96.0 percent).

