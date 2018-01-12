Giants' Olivier Vernon: Posts 37 tackles in 2017
Vernon recorded 37 tackles (23 solo), 6.5 sacks, one pass defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles in 12 games during his 2017 campaign.
Vernon, who missed four consecutive games during the first half of the season due to an ankle injury, amassed less than 46 tackles in a season for the first time since his rookie year with the Dolphins in 2012. Vernon remains under contract with the Giants through 2020, so he figures to once again start at defensive end in 2018 across from Jason Pierre-Paul.
