Giants' Olivier Vernon: Posts two sacks Sunday

Vernon recorded five tackles (all solo), including two sacks, and forced a fumble in Sunday's win over the Bears.

Vernon has struggled thus far this year, but you wouldn't know it watching him play Sunday. He was a force in the pass and run game, recording his first sacks since Week 6 and totaling a season high in tackles. If he can continue playing at a similar level he'll warrant consideration in IDP formats. Looking ahead, Vernon and the Giants take on the Redskins in Week 14.