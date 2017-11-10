Giants' Olivier Vernon: Questionable for Sunday

Vernon (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Vernon has missed the last four games, often being ruled out the Friday prior to the game, so the questionable designation bodes well for his return. The sixth-year pro accrued 13 tackles (seven solo) and two sacks in his first four games this season, and he will have a good opportunity to pressure rookie QB C.J. Beathard on Sunday if he's healthy.