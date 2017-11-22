Giants' Olivier Vernon: Questionable for Thursday

Vernon (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Redskins.

After injuring his shoulder in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, Vernon was no more than a limited participant in practice this week. The Giants will see how Vernon feels following pregame warmups Thursday, but if cleared to play, the defensive end would likely start opposite Jason Pierre-Paul and take on a full workload.

