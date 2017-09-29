Giants' Olivier Vernon: Questionable for Week 4
Vernon (ankle) is questionable to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.
Vernon exited Week 3 with an ankle injury but further testing came back negative, so he seems to have avoided any structural damage. While he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, Vernon managed to get on the field for a limited showing Friday and seems to have a solid chance of suiting up Sunday.
