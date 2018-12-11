Giants' Olivier Vernon: Records 1.5 sacks in win

Vernon logged five tackles (four solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 40-16 win over Washington.

It's often said that sacks come in bunches, and Vernon has now made 3.5 sacks across his previous two games. After missing the first five weeks of the regular season due to an ankle injury, Vernon is coming on as a solid IDP play down the stretch. He'll look to record another solid outing against the Titans in Week 15.

