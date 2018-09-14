Giants' Olivier Vernon: Ruled out for Dallas game

Vernon (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Forced to play without their best pass rusher for a second time in as many weeks, the Giants will turn to Connor Barwin and Lorenzo Carter on the edge. Vernon still hasn't been able to practice, but coach Pat Shurmur said he's hopeful to have the 27-year-old available for Week 3 against Houston.

