Giants' Olivier Vernon: Ruled out for Dallas game
Vernon (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Forced to play without their best pass rusher for a second time in as many weeks, the Giants will turn to Connor Barwin and Lorenzo Carter on the edge. Vernon still hasn't been able to practice, but coach Pat Shurmur said he's hopeful to have the 27-year-old available for Week 3 against Houston.
More News
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Held out of practice•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Will practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Expected to practice Week 2•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Ruled out to open seaosn•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Still absent from practice•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Does not practice Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.