Giants' Olivier Vernon: Ruled out for Sunday

Vernon (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Vernon will miss his fourth straight game to start the season, but coach Pat Shurmur indicated he hasn't suffer a setback and is close to a return. The 27-year-old returned to practice as a limited participant this week which hopefully spells good news for a potential season debut in Week 5.

