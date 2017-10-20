Giants' Olivier Vernon: Ruled out for Sunday
Vernon (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Vernon is set to miss his third consecutive game Sunday, and it would have been a good opportunity for him to return against a poor Seahawks' offensive front. Expect Avery Moss and Kerry Wynn to continue sharing the workload until Vernon returns.
