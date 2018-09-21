Giants' Olivier Vernon: Ruled out for third straight game

Vernon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants will play without their top pass rusher for a third consecutive game to open the season, leaving Connor Barwin (knee) and Lorenzo Carter to fill in at outside linebacker. With starting cornerback Eli Apple (groin) also ruled out, the Houston passing attack sees a favorable matchup become even more friendly.

More News
Our Latest Stories