Giants' Olivier Vernon: Ruled out to open seaosn

Vernon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

With the Giants missing their top pass rusher for the season opener, Jaguars QB Blake Bortles gets a slight upgrade in what was already a favorable matchup. Rookie third-round pick Lorenzo Carter and 31-year-old Connor Barwin figure to absorb the snaps that would normally go to Vernon, who has 15.5 sacks and 101 tackles in 28 games since signing with the Giants.