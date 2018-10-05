Giants' Olivier Vernon: Ruled out yet again
Vernon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Coach Pat Shurmur said he's optimistic Vernon will be ready for a Thursday game against the Eagles in Week 6, but it needs to be noted that Shurmur said the same thing about Week 5 earlier this week. The Giants will have to play without their top pass rusher for a fifth time in as many games this season.
