Giants' Olivier Vernon: Set to sit Sunday

Vernon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Vernon will miss his fourth consecutive game, and the fact he missed practice the entire week doesn't appear to bode well for the timeliness of his recovery. Avery Moss will take on the task of trying to breach the Rams' impressive offensive line in Vernon's absence.

