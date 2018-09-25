Giants' Olivier Vernon: Showing improvement

Head coach Pat Shurmur said Vernon (ankle) is showing signs of improvement, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, Shurmur is hopeful Vernon will be ready to play in Week 4 against the Saints, though it's too early to make a declaration yet. Vernon has yet to play this season after injuring his ankle in the preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories