Giants' Olivier Vernon: SIts out practice Thursday

Vernon (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Vernon was limited in the Giants' first practice of the week a day earlier, but his lack of involvement in Thursday's session could indicate that he's trending in the wrong direction as Sunday's game against the Seahawks approaches. The Giants will wait and see what Vernon can do at Friday's practice before shedding more light on the defensive end's status heading into the weekend.

