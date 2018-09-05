Giants' Olivier Vernon: Still absent from practice

Vernon (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Vernon suffered a high ankle sprain in Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots. Head coach Pat Shurmur had seemingly anticipated that Vernon would practice Wednesday, the 27-year-old's injury is still enough of an issue to warrant caution. Shurmur called Vernon a "fast healer," but it remains to be seen whether outside linebacker will suit up against Jacksonville on Sunday.

