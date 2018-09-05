Giants' Olivier Vernon: Still absent from practice
Vernon (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Vernon suffered a high ankle sprain in Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots. Head coach Pat Shurmur had seemingly anticipated that Vernon would practice Wednesday, the 27-year-old's injury is still enough of an issue to warrant caution. Shurmur called Vernon a "fast healer," but it remains to be seen whether outside linebacker will suit up against Jacksonville on Sunday.
More News
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Does not practice Monday•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: X-Rays come back negative•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Carted off practice field•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Posts 37 tackles in 2017•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Picks up another sack•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...