Giants' Olivier Vernon: Still not practicing
Vernon (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Vernon has yet to practice during the 2018 regular season, though coach Pat Shurmer said last week that he was hopeful about the pass rusher's Week 3 availability. Vernon will need to practice in at least a limited fashion for any chance of suiting up against the Texans on Sunday.
More News
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Ruled out for Dallas game•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Held out of practice•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Will practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Expected to practice Week 2•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Ruled out to open seaosn•
-
Giants' Olivier Vernon: Still absent from practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...