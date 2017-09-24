Giants' Olivier Vernon: Suffers ankle injury Sunday

Vernon hurt his ankle Sunday against the Eagles and didn't return, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old defensive end had five tackles (four solo) and one sack before leaving Sunday. Vernon has been a workhorse prior to this injury, logging 132 defensive snaps through the first two weeks -- the most out of any Giants' defensive linemen. The Giants head to Tampa Bay in Week 4, and Vernon will shift his focus to getting back to full health for that contest.