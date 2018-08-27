Giants' Olivier Vernon: Suffers sprained ankle
Vernon has a sprained ankle, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Vernon's diagnosis still seems loose, as Stapleton relayed it's either a low sprain with a deep bruise or a high sprain. He'll be closely monitored up until the season opener against Jacksonville, but there's currently no certain timetable.
