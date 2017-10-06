Giants' Olivier Vernon: Wears questionable tag

Vernon (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

After leaving early in a Week 4 matchup against the Buccaneers, Vernon didn't participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday. With him Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder) and Avery Moss (shoulder) questionable for Sunday, the Giants could be faced with difficult decisions on their defensive front. It's unlikely that they all sit out, but expect Romeo Okwara and Kerry Wynn to fill in if any of them do.