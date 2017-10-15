Play

Giants' Olivier Vernon: Will not play Sunday

Vernon (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Vernon did not practice this week and was actually ruled out on Friday, so this was expected. It is the second consecutive missed contest for the 26-year-old, who had not missed a game in his career prior to the ankle injury. Avery Moss is slated for an increased role at defensive end in Vernon's absence.

