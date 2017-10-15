Giants' Olivier Vernon: Will not play Sunday
Vernon (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Vernon did not practice this week and was actually ruled out on Friday, so this was expected. It is the second consecutive missed contest for the 26-year-old, who had not missed a game in his career prior to the ankle injury. Avery Moss is slated for an increased role at defensive end in Vernon's absence.
More News
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...