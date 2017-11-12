Giants' Olivier Vernon: Will play Week 10

Vernon (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Vernon's return from a four-game absence probably comes too late to help the 1-7 Giants save their season, but it should bolster a Giants defense that conceded 51 points to the Rams in Week 9. He should combine with fellow starting defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to put plenty of pressure on 49ers' rookie signal caller C.J. Beathard throughout the day.