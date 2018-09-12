Giants' Olivier Vernon: Will practice Wednesday

Giants head coach Pat Shumur said Vernon (ankle) would practice Wednesday in some capacity.

The team will likely see how Vernon's sprained ankle responds to light activity early in the session before determining if he's fit for team drills, which will likely dictate if the defensive end receives a limited or full participation designation on Wednesday's practice report. Regardless of how Vernon is labeled, it appears the team is optimistic he'll be able to suit up Week 2 in Dallas after missing the 20-15 loss to Jacksonville in the season opener. Vernon has tallied 15 sacks across 28 games through his first two seasons with Big Blue.

