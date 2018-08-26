Giants' Olivier Vernon: X-Rays come back negative

X-Rays on Vernon's ankle came back negative, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

This is great news for the Giants given Vernon's importance to the team's defensive front. However, it's still possible that Vernon could be in store for a short-term absence, and his availability for Week 1 is far from guaranteed at this juncture.

