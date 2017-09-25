Giants' Olivier Vernon: X-rays come back negative
Vernon had X-rays on his injured ankle come back negative, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.
The X-rays are a good sign for Vernon's return timeline. He has been a disruptive force for the Giants up front, accruing two sacks in the team's first three games. Vernon will attempt to get healthy before Week 4's contest against the Buccaneers in Tampa.
