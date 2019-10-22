Pierre recorded one sack across 16 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The defensive tackle now has two tackles on the season and there's no doubt this one had to be sweet against his former team. Pierre was in concussion protocol all week before being cleared to play in the contest. He'll now shift his focus to Sunday's showdown with the Lions.

