Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Absent again Thursday
Darkwa (back) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Joining Darkwa as a non-practice participant for the second straight day was Shane Vereen (calf), opening up more reps for rookie Wayne Gallman behind starter Paul Perkins. With Perkins failing to ignite the Giants on the ground this season, Darkwa has seen his role steadily grow through three weeks, but a potential absence Sunday against the Buccaneers could stunt Darkwa's progress in attempting to capture lead-back duties. The Giants should provide an official listing on Darkwa's status for Week 4 following their final practice of the week Friday.
