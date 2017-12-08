Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Back at practice
Darkwa (illness) returned to practice Friday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Darkwa sat out Thursday's session while under the weather, but he was feeling good enough to suit up Friday, so consider him on track to play in Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.
