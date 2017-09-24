Darkwa left Sunday's game at Philadelphia due to a back injury, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

Prior to his departure, Darkwa led all Giants running backs with 33 yards from scrimmage, 22 of them on his seven carries. The extent of the ailment may not be known until the team releases its first Week 4 injury report, but an an absence would likely force the Giants to keep rookie Wayne Gallman active on game day with only two other backs (Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen) on the 53-man roster.