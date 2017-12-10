Darkwa (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, is expected to play, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After coming down with the illness following Wednesday's practice, Darkwa sat out Thursday's session before returning Friday in a limited capacity. While Darkwa may not be fully recovered from the illness, it sounds like he'll be healthy enough to give it a go Sunday, likely reprising his role as the Giants' lead back. After three consecutive games of at least 70 yards on the ground, Darkwa's productivity has dipped the past two weeks, as he's amassed only 70 total yards on 27 touches.