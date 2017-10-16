Darkwa rushed 21 times for 117 yards, while catching his only target for 13 yards, during Sunday's 23-10 victory over the Broncos.

Entering Week 6, the Broncos had held the likes of Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott, LeSean McCoy and Marshawn Lynch to a combined 1.9 YPC -- but that didn't stop Darkwa from running wild Sunday. Before game's end, the fourth-year undrafted tailback out of Tulane scampered for a career-high 121 rushing yards at a 5.6 YPC clip. Considering Paul Perkins (ribs) didn't practice in any capacity this past week while Wayne Gallman and Shane Vereen combined for just 31 yards on 10 carries, Darkwa probably secured the team's lead-back role along the way. While he won't find things any easier in Week 7 against a stout Seahawks front, Darkwa's fantasy line should at least be buoyed by a healthy allotment of touches in a Giants offense desperately searching for playmakers.