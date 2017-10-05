Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Full practice Thursday
Darkwa (back) practiced in full Thursday.
Darkwa sat out Week 4 due to a back injury, but an uninhibited session Thursday paves the way for a return to the lineup. In said return, he may have additional opportunity to produce with the health of Paul Perkins' ribs in question. If Perkins requires an absence or is at all hampered by the injury Sunday versus the Chargers, the Giants will look to Darkwa, Shane Vereen and rookie Wayne Gallman to fuel the ground game. Although he's been limited to 35 offensive snaps this season, Darkwa has averaged 4.1 YPC on his 13 rushes and reeled in all three passes directed his way.
